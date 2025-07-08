Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat Kohli to Wimbledon, photos go viral on social media | See Pics Some pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are going viral on social media, in which they can be seen at Wimbledon 2025.

New Delhi:

Indian star batter Virat Kohli is in London these days. Meanwhile, he was seen with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2025. Some pictures of both of them from this event also went viral on social media. Moreover, the cricketer also took to his Instagram stories as he praised Novak Djokovic for defeating Alex de Minaur to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Anushka-Virat were seen in a stylish style

In the viral pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen in a white coat. At the same time, Virat can be seen in a brown coat. Both could be seen watching the match at Wimbledon. Apart from the current pictures, Anushka and Virat's picture from Wimbledon 10 years ago is also viral. Virat Kohli has also posted an Insta story related to Wimbledon. 'What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator, Novak Djokovic! Virat wrote on Instagram Stories.

Users react to Anushka and Virat's pictures

While the star couple must have had a good time at Wimbledon, but the pictures didn't do justice to it. Social media users also pointed out the same. On these photos, a user wrote, 'These two are getting bored.' Another user wrote, 'Looking at this photo, it seems that those who really like this game are not able to buy tickets. While those who can buy tickets are looking completely bored.' Another user wrote, 'Anushka Sharma is getting bored.' Talking about Anushka Sharma's acting career, these days she is away from films. She is focusing on her family. Her last film, Zero, released in 2018 and he has a special appearance in Triptii Dimri's Qala movie, which hit OTT in December 2022.

These celebrities were also seen at Wimbledon

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also reached to watch the Wimbledon Tennis Championship. Desi Girl had come here for the promotion of her film 'Heads of State'. During this, husband Nick Jonas was also seen with Priyanka Chopra. PC's cousin Parineeti Chopra was also spotted at Wimbledon along with her politician husband Raghav Chadha.

