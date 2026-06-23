Anushka Sen joins Kang Hyung Seok in 'Jeju Olle', becomes first Indian actor to star in Korean film

New Delhi:

TV actress Anushka Sen has achieved a major milestone; she is set to become the first Indian actress to play a lead role in a South Korean film. The 23-year-old star will play the lead in the upcoming romantic musical drama Jeju Olle, a project representing a cultural collaboration between India and South Korea.

What is the story of the film?

In the film, Anushka plays the character of Alisha, who travels to South Korea's beautiful Jeju Island while trying to cope with the grief of losing her sister. As she attempts to process her emotions and rebuild her life, she forms a connection with a singer-songwriter named Sunwoo (played by Korean actor Kang Hyung-seok). The film's story is set against the backdrop of the stunning locations of Jeju Island.

Speaking about the Korean industry

Recently, Anushka spoke to The Hollywood Reporter India about her experience working on the film, her long-standing connection with South Korea, and the challenges of working in a new entertainment industry.

Anushka loves Korean films

Discussing the significance of the project, she noted that Jeju Olle holds special importance because it is a romantic musical drama, a genre she has always loved.

Anushka revealed that she started watching K-dramas during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over time, she fell in love with the Korean style of storytelling and often dreamed of being part of such a project. She described playing the lead role in a film like Jeju Olle as a dream come true.

Where will the film be released?

The film has been created for audiences across various regions and was shot entirely on Jeju Island. Currently, there are plans to release it in South Korea, India and several other Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

About Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen entered the film industry through being a child artist and gained fame through appearing in television serials like Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani and Internet Wala Love. She is also known for appearing in movies like Lihaaf: The Quilt and Am I Next.

In recent years, she has expanded her presence internationally through Korean projects, digital content and global collaborations.

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