Anurag Kashyap joins Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt's Leo

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who recently attended Cannes Film Festival for Kennedy, is all set to put forth his acting prowess in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The upcoming Tamil film will star Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Vikram, and Trisha in pivotal roles.

The development was announced by film industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on Twitter. Sharing the news, he tweeted, "Now noted director #AnuragKashyap joins other directors like #Mysskin & #GauthamMenon in playing a role in #ThalapathyVijay’s #LokeshKanagaraj directed big budget action extravaganza multi-starrer #Leo!"

Leo is one of the most-waited multi-starrer, big-budgeted films of 2023 and Anurag Kashyap is the third filmmaker to join the star cast as an actor. For those unversed, the film will also feature directors Gautham Menon and Mysskin in important roles.

Earlier, in an interview with Indiaglitz, Anurag opened up about his wish to be a part of Kanagaraj's films and said, "I want to do a death scene in Lokesh’s film. He gives glorious death to his actors. I want to die in one of his films. I just don’t need a role. I need to just die in a glorious way in his film."

Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio under Lalit Kumar, Leo landed in legal trouble last week. An FIR was filed against Vijay over glorifying smoking and booze among the youth in its song 'Naa Ready' which became a chartbuster recently. RTI Selvam, an activist filed a complaint against the actor and the makers on June 25 and submitted his petition on June 26. Selvam argued that a few lines in the 'Naa Ready' song promote drugs and rowdyism.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo will also see Mansoor Ali and Priya Anand in titular roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screen during Dussehra this year. However, the official release date has not been announced yet.

