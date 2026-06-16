Anurag Kashyap's glowing praise for Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga grabs attention: 'Go watch it…'

New Delhi:

Anurag Kashyap, whose film with Bobby Deol, Bandar, is still running in theatres, took a moment to laud Imtiaz Ali for Main Vaapas Aaunga. He also wished him on his birthday today - June 16. Praising his fellow filmmaker, Kashyap mentioned Amar Singh Chamkila and Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Diljit Dosanjh, and praised Imtiaz's craft.

Anurag Kashyap reviews Main Vaapas Aaunga

Anurag Kashyap posted a photo of Imtiaz Ali on his Instagram feed, and wrote a note for the latter. He penned, "The fresh brand new @imtiazaliofficial . After his first film CHAMKILA , his sophomore film MAIN VAPAS AAOONGA is running in cinemas. Go watch it and I love you Muttonkhor. Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts . Aur mere humdumon ko chori karna band karo , human bhi kaam karna hai. BTW HAPPY BIRTHDAY . Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime (sic)." Take a look:

Main Vaapas Aaunga review

India TV rated Main Vaapas Aaunga with 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "In the end, Main Vaapas Aaunga is ultimately a film about remembrance, memories of people, places and things past, which will not be forgotten. This is a very powerful film that offers viewers something truly special when they take their time with it. Though uneven in its pace, the wonderful performances and beautiful music make this a memorable film experience of the year. Main Vaapas Aaunga is a movie that will stay with you, make you shed a tear, provoke some thoughts and remain etched in your hearts.

But before you leave the theatre, do not miss what the filmmaker is truly trying to say. In one of the film's most powerful scenes, Nirvair confronts Naseeruddin Shah's younger brother, questioning why he refuses to reveal the entire truth. To this, Vinod Nagpal, as Pali says, 'Hum batayenge apni áap beti, ki kya hua tha, par tum samjhoge nafrat. Isliye yeh sab hum apne saath lekar jayenge, apni raakh ke saath'."

How much has Main Vaapas Aaunga earned so far?

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, witnessed an interesting trend at the box office as it earned slightly more on its first Monday than it did on its opening day. So far, the film has collected Rs 8.10 crore gross in India, while its net collection stands at Rs 6.75 crore.

On Monday, the film added Rs 1.25 crore to its tally across 2,139 shows.

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga opened with Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.50 crore on Sunday.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aunga Promotions: AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali honour India's heroes at Attari Border | Watch