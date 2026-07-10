Anupam Kher unveils first look from Shri Rambhoomi, says playing Ashok Singhal is a huge responsibility

New Delhi:

With the shoot of Shri Rambhoomi underway in Ayodhya, Anupam Kher has finally introduced fans to the character he will be playing in the film. The veteran actor took to social media to share his first look and confirmed that he will essay the role of Ashok Singhal. Calling it one of the most meaningful roles of his career, Kher said portraying the late leader with honesty and sensitivity is a responsibility he deeply values.

Anupam Kher's look

Anupam Kher posted several photos from the sets of Shri Rambhoomi on Instagram. In the pictures, he is seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a traditional angochha draped around his neck. He also sports a red-and-white tilak on his forehead and wears spectacles, completing the look.

Which character will Anupam play in Shri Rambhoomi?

Sharing the photos, Anupam revealed that he is portraying Ashok Singhal in Shri Rambhoomi. He explained that after images of his look began circulating on social media, he felt it was the right time to personally share the details of his character with his fans.

Anupam Kher's post

In his post, Anupam described Ashok Singhal as a dedicated leader who gave direction to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and remained a devoted follower of Lord Ram throughout his life. The actor added that portraying such an important historical figure with authenticity and sensitivity is a huge responsibility. He also said he would give his heart and soul to the role and sought his fans' blessings and good wishes as he embarks on the journey.

"Now that some photos of the character I am portraying have surfaced in the media, I felt I should personally share with you all the role I will be playing. I am portraying the role of Shri Ashok Singhal ji in the film 'Shri Rambhoomi'! He was a personality who guided the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement with unwavering dedication, firm resolve, and total commitment. He was not merely a leader but a devoted servant of Lord Shri Ram. His faith, sensitivity, and steadfast belief infused the movement with new energy. Bringing such a historic figure to life on screen with honesty and sensitivity is a tremendous responsibility for me. I will strive to give my absolute best with complete dedication. I seek your blessings and good wishes. Jai Shri Ram!" read his caption.

See the post here:

Anupam Kher's recent work

Anupam Kher's most recent big-screen outing, The Bengal Files (2025), turned out to be one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year. He also stepped behind the camera for Tanvi The Great, which earned appreciation from critics despite a quieter run at the box office. Earlier this year, audiences also saw him in Metro... In Dino, Tumko Meri Kasam and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which finished its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of around Rs 23.81 crore. Before that, Kher featured in the Netflix film Vijay 69.

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