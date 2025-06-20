Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great premieres in New York, Robert De Niro's surprise appearance steals spotlight Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great premiered at NYIFF 2025 with a surprise appearance by Robert De Niro, ahead of its theatrical release on July 19.

New Delhi:

Veteran Indian actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher marked a significant milestone with the New York premiere of his upcoming directorial venture Tanvi The Great at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival 2025 on June 19. The evening turned even more memorable as iconic Hollywood actor Robert De Niro attended the screening, lending his support to Kher’s deeply personal cinematic journey.

Kher, who last directed a film over two decades ago, took to Instagram to express his heartfelt appreciation. Sharing a series of photos and videos from the event, he wrote, “WORLD’S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF TANVI THE GREAT IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from god?... It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock.”

The presence of De Niro, with whom Kher shares a long-standing friendship since their collaboration in Silver Linings Playbook (2012), added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the occasion. Their bond was also recently seen at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where De Niro was awarded the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement.

A story of grit and dreams

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in partnership with NFDC, tells the powerful story of a young girl named Tanvi, who is on the autism spectrum. Determined to honour her late father’s wish, she sets out on an inspiring quest to hoist the Indian national flag at Siachen Glacier — the world’s highest battlefield.

The film delves into themes of courage, perseverance, and the underestimated strength of individuals with autism. It aims to shift the narrative around neurodivergent individuals by showcasing their unique talents and unwavering spirit.

After garnering attention at the Cannes market earlier this year, Tanvi The Great continues to build momentum as one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

Release date

Tanvi The Great is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 19, 2025. With its emotionally resonant storyline and the support of global cinematic icon