Anupam Kher reacts to Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, says he wouldn't do what Diljit Dosanjh did Anupam Kher, who was in the news for the film 'Tanvi the Great', has reacted to the controversy over Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3'. Know what he said in this article.

New Delhi:

The controversy over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's presence in Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardaar Ji 3' is not dead yet. Even though the film performed well overseas and Diljit also started working on his other films, reactions to the entire controversy are still pouring in. In the same episode, veteran actor Anupam Kher's reaction has come to the fore as he said that he will not do what Diljit has done.

I do not do what Diljit did: Anupam Kher

During a conversation with NDTV, actor Anupam Kher said on the controversy of Diljit Dosanjh that Diljit has the freedom to exercise his right. 'This is his fundamental right and he has complete freedom to exercise his right. He should also get this freedom. Yes, I can say from my point of view that perhaps I would not have done what he did,' the senior actor said.

I can't see my family being destroyed: Anupam Kher

Anupam further compared the country to his family and Pakistan to his neighbour and said, 'I would say, you slapped my father, but you sing very well, you play the tabla very well, so you come to my house and perform. But I will not be able to do that. I am not that great. I will not hit him back, but I will not give him this right. The rules that I follow in my house, I follow the same in my country too. I am not that great that I can see my family being beaten or my sister's vermilion being wiped off for art. Those who can do this have complete freedom.'

Anupam Kher's upcoming film

Anupam Kher is in the news these days for his upcoming film 'Tanvi the Great'. This film, which is releasing on July 18, is directed by him and will also mark Kher's directorial debut. He has also played an important role in the film. The cast includes debutant Shubhangi Dutt, actors like Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swami, Ian Glen, Nasir and Karan Tacker. Before this, Anupam Kher was seen in 'Metro In Dino'.

Also Read: Dheeraj Kumar, actor-producer who was known for iconic TV shows, dies at 79 due to pneumonia