Veteran actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calling it an outstanding and progressive story. The actor, who is also part of the family drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, shared his views after watching the film. Taking to social media, Anupam said he was particularly impressed by the film's narrative and emotional appeal, describing Barjatya as a magician for creating such a beautiful film.

Anupam Kher praises Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Sharing his thoughts on the film on X (formerly Twitter), Anupam, in a video, said, "It's outstanding! He is a magician. What a film he has made! Such a progressive film, such a beautiful film! I know Sooraj gets a little embarrassed with praise, but I told him to stay here." Take a look at his post below:

Anupam Kher says every Indian and foreigner should watch Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The actor also urged audiences across the world to watch the film, claiming that the film is more progressive than Western and European films. "It's a film which every Indian should watch, every foreigner should watch. It's more progressive than any of the films in the West. It’s a film which has its heart in the right place. It educates you, entertains you, makes your eyes moist and makes you laugh. It's a magical film, made by a magician himself," he added.

Kher also said Yeh Prem Mol Liya is one of the best films he has watched. He said, "It's one of the finest films. If I have to make a list of the ten best films of my life, not as an actor, but as somebody who has watched films, this would be that film."

Anupam Kher also shared a caption with the video, praising the film's music, cinematography, art direction, costumes and dialogues. He appreciated that the film keeps viewers engaged without relying on abusive language or physical violence. He wrote in Hindi, which translates to English as: "And after a long time, I watched a film that had not a single swear word, not a slap, not a punch, and not a gun. What a joy! I was moved to tears. Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases on November 27. Do go and watch it. You’ll love it. Jai Ho!"

When is Yeh Prem Mol Liya releasing?

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, clashing with Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9. It also features an ensemble cast, including Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth and Girish Kulkarni, among others. The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is produced under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Also Read:

Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer out; Ayushmann, Sharvari explore reverse marriage roles in Sooraj Barjatya's film