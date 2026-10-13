Anupam Kher joins Ramayana as Jatayu's voice; film's advance bookings to begin on Dussehra

The makers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana have unveiled a new poster introducing Jatayu, one of the most revered characters from the epic. Actor Anupam Kher will lend his voice to the courageous bird, known for his sacrifice and commitment to dharma.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Anupam Kher voices Jatayu in Ramayana

Titled The Wings of Dharma, the poster offers a close-up of Jatayu's intense gaze. Another visual shows the majestic bird with his wings spread wide. The reveal is part of the film's ongoing character poster campaign. As of today, individual look posters of Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara were shared. Along with this, several posters featuring the lead cast has also been shared.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

In the epic, Jatayu attempts to rescue Sita when Ravana abducts her. Despite knowing the risks, he confronts Ravana and fights to protect her. His actions make him a symbol of courage, sacrifice and righteousness.

When will Ramayana bookings start?

The makers have also announced that bookings for Part 1 will open on Dussehra, with eight days to go at the time of the announcement. The film is mounted on a massive scale. Reportedly, Namit Malhotra's DNEG has spent close to Rs 4000 crore on both Ramayana films.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing in India?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic saga. Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios is producing it in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with Part 2 set to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be released in IMAX.

Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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Ramayana Part 1 to release worldwide on November 5, India release now matches overseas