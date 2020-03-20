Anupam Kher lauds Indian authorities on returning from New York, actor self-quarantines

Anupam Kher undergoes self-quarantine after returning from New York.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India on Saturday, has decided to self-quarantine himself amid the coronavirus outbreak. On his return, he lauded airport authorities of India for their effort and mentioned that India is setting an example for the rest of the world to follow. The actor shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people. Jai Ho".

He gave a glimpse of Mumbai airport to show how stringently checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities. Commenting on Anupam's post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: "Take care Anupam uncle... sending lots of love and good wishes." In response to Varun's comment, Anupam shared that he would "follow the mandatory self- quarantine".

A day earlier, Anupam Kher extended his support to PM Modi's Janta Curfew appeal on March 22. He took to the micro-blogging site to write, ''कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।” बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।''.