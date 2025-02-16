Sunday, February 16, 2025
     
Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow shows cancelled over 'inappropriate language and comments'

Anubhav Singh Bassi Lucknow shows cancelled: The decision comes after a letter from the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson, Aparna Yadav, urged the cancellation of the shows.

Lucknow Published : Feb 16, 2025 22:15 IST, Updated : Feb 16, 2025 22:36 IST
Anubhav Singh Bassi
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Anubhav Singh Bassi

Anubhav Singh Bassi Lucknow shows cancelled: Stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi’s scheduled Lucknow shows were  cancelled after the local police denied the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). The decision was made following a letter from Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, requesting the cancellation of the shows.

Yadav expressed concerns over the content of Bassi's past performances, pointing out the 'use of inappropriate language and remarks', especially directed at women.

According to police sources, the two shows, scheduled for 3:30 pm and 7 pm on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Vibhuti Khand, were denied approval due to potential law and order concerns.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vibhuti Khand), Radharaman Singh, confirmed the development and said, "The NOC for the shows was not granted due to concerns about maintaining law and order."

Commission observed the use of 'indecent words'

In her letter dated February 14, Aparna Yadav cited Bassi's past performances on social media, noting the use of "indecent language" and "undignified remarks," especially targeting women.

She conveyed her concerns to the Director General of Police (DGP), stressing that such language should not be permitted in performances.  

Yadav urged the cancellation of the show and called for a review of similar events in the future. She also appealed to the assistant engineer at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan to reassess the nature of events hosted at the venue.  

Speaking to reporters, she emphasized that her request aimed to prevent the youth from being misled or influenced by inappropriate content during public performances.

(With PTI inputs)

