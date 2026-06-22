Anshula Kapoor's 'shaadi begins' with Mata Ki Chowki; Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun pose for family photo

New Delhi:

Anshula Kapoor's wedding preparation has begun, and the entire Kapoor khandaan has huddled for yet another big Punjabi wedding. The celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki, attended by the Kapoor family, close friends and relatives. The family posed for happy photos and offered a glimpse into the celebrations.

Anshula Kapoor's wedding prep begins

Anshula Kapoor looked gorgeous as a bride-to-be in an ivory lehenga choli set, which she paired with a heavy-work colourful dupatta. She heavily accessorised her outfit with layers of necklaces and maang teeka. She posed for photos with her aunt and uncle, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, who also posted the photos. In the other photos, she shared the frame with her brother Arjun Kapoor and half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan Kapoor were also present in the photos. Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor were missing from the family photos.

"Shaadi begins #JaiMataDi #Anshula&Rohan," Maheep wrote, while sharing the photos.

How did Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar meet?

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met through a dating app in 2022. In March 2023, Anshula made her relationship with Rohan Instagram official. The couple later got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 2, 2025, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Sharing photos from the ceremony, Anshula wrote, "02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever' - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

Meanwhile, Anshula was recently seen on The Traitors. She participated in the show alongside her aunt, Maheep Kapoor. Though she didn't win the show, the audience loved her on the screen.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor holds her newborn son close, shares first photo from the hospital: 'Grateful beyond words'