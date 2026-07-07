Anshula Kapoor honours late mother Mona Kapoor by wearing her 42-year-old bridal dupatta

New Delhi:

Anshula Kapoor's wedding look was more than just a bridal outfit. It was a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Mona Kapoor. Long before she finalised her lehenga, Anshula had already decided on one thing she wanted to wear on her big day. It was her mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta, a treasured heirloom that became the centrepiece of her bridal ensemble.

Anshula Kapoor wore her mother's wedding dupatta

Sharing the story of her wedding outfit, especially her dupatta, Anshula wrote, "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride - my mom's 42-year-old gold tissue & zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first."

Designer Tarun Tahiliani worked closely with stylists Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna to build the entire look around the vintage dupatta. Every element of the outfit complemented the heirloom while celebrating India's rich craftsmanship.

The ensemble featured detailed Kashida embroidery with intricate zari work. It also included a bandhini gharhola dupatta, a nod to the family Anshula was marrying into. Shades of antique rose, blush and muted gold gave the outfit a soft and elegant finish. Delicate Phulkari borders paid tribute to her Punjabi roots, making the bridal look both timeless and deeply personal.

The emotional connection to Mona Kapoor was visible throughout the wedding celebrations. From thoughtful family moments to meaningful traditions, her memory remained an important part of the ceremony, adding another layer of emotion to the occasion. Expressing her gratitude, Anshula thanked Tarun Tahiliani for bringing her vision to life. She described the final ensemble as "timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me."

Anshula Kapoor kept her mother close during the wedding celebrations

Anshula Kapoor ensured that she kept her mother close while marrying Rohan Thakkar. In the series of official images that she posed from the wedding, one picture caught everyone's attention - it was a beautiful photo of Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed beside the bride and groom, as she tied the knot.

For the unversed, Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app. They got married after a few years of dating each other.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are now married; share first photos as husband and wife