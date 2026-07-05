Anshula Kapoor's fiancé Rohan Thakkar finds his name in her mehendi, her reaction steals the show | Watch

New Delhi:

Anshula Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor's sister and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, is getting married to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. After a Mata Ki Chowki, her mehendi ceremony was held on July 4. The whole Kapoor family huddled under one roof to celebrate yet another big wedding after Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

A cute video from the mehendi ceremony is going viral, and it is too cute to miss.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's mehendi ceremony took place on July 4

In a clip going viral, Anshula was seen showing off her mehendi to Rohan. The latter was seen trying to find his name on her palm. When he did, the bride-to-be beamed with joy and hugged him. For the unversed, Anshula's half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor planned the surprise mehendi ceremony for her. Watch the video:

Varun Dhawan was also a part of the wedding. Another glimpse of the Kapoor clan, along with Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, enjoying the wedding together is also doing the rounds on the internet.

Anshula wore an Arpita Mehta lehenga choli for her mehendi. Detailing it out, she wrote, "For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into. This incredible teal blue lehenga by @arpitamehtaofficial is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work - bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat’s textile heritage."

She continued, "What makes it even more special? This is @arpita__mehta’s very first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga. And while the outfit stole my heart, the day stole my breath!" She also thanked Khushi and Janhvi, and wrote, "@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration - I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever."

How did Anshula and Rohan meet?

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's love story began in 2022 after they connected through a dating app. A year later, in March 2023, Anshula made their relationship Instagram official. The couple got engaged on October 2, 2025, in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Now, they are all set to begin a new chapter together as husband and wife.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor's 'shaadi begins' with Mata Ki Chowki; Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun pose for family photo