Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are now married; share first photos as husband and wife

New Delhi:

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor has tied the knot with her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar. The couple shared their first official wedding pictures on Monday night, giving fans a glimpse of their intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The couple exchanged pheras and followed traditional Hindu customs and rituals during the ceremony. For her wedding day, Anshula wore a pink lehenga, while Rohan looked elegant in an ivory sherwani.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar get married

Along with the pictures, Anshula posted a heartfelt note for Rohan, making the announcement official. She wrote, "06.07.2026 Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you (sic)."

How did Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar meet?

For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met through a dating app in 2022. After dating for nearly a year, Anshula made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. The couple got engaged on October 2, 2025, in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family. They are now married.

This is a developing story.

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