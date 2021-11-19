Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor starrer gets release date

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor is slated to have a worldwide release on August 11, 2023. 'Animal' was earlier slated to release on Dussehra 2022. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. 'Animal' marks Vanga's first association with Ranbir.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update. He tweeted, "Ranbir Kapoor - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's “Animal” arrives on August 11, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's [Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh] first collaboration Animal to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023, Independence Day weekend."

The crime drama film, 'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The film marks Vanga's return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' and its equally popular Bollywood remake 'Kabir Singh'.

'Animal' is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.

-with IANS inputs