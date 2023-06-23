Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor celebrates 40 years as actor; shares a clip from his debut film

Anil Kapoor on June 23 completed 40 years in the film industry. The actor, who will be seen in Night Manager 2, made his acting debut with 'Woh 7 Din' co-starring Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. Celebrating the occasion, the star shared a clip from his first film and also penned a heartwarming note.

In an Instagram post, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be. So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done."

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's elder brother dropped a heartfelt comment saying, "You have been the best brother to me, Reena & Sanjay, best son to our parents, best husband to Sunita & great father to Sonam , Rhea , Harsh & Anand , I know you will be the most doting grandfather to Vayu & more to come in future & I will pray that you remain best great grandfather to the fourth generation . It is your hard work , talent , & sincerity that has given this most coveted super stardom for these 40yrs & I am sure it will remain for atleast a hundred more years , I am sure you will be remembered as a very hardworking , very Sincere & very talented actor all your life."

