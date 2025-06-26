Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor immerse their mother's ashes in the Ganga, share emotional tribute Actor Anil Kapoor and director Boney Kapoor on Thursday performed the last rites of their late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, by immersing her ashes in the sacred waters of the river Ganga. Anil Kapoor also shared pictures on his official X handle.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently performed the last rites of their late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, by immersing her ashes in the sacred waters of the river Ganga. Taking to the official X handle, the actor shared a series of pictures where the Kapoor brothers were seen fulfilling the traditional rituals with heavy hearts.

In the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Grief and Healing... Today we immersed Ma's ashes in the Ganga In the same place where we had laid Dad to rest nearly a decade ago.. With the grief came a quiet sense of peace, Like Ma and Dad are finally back together With each other, home at last."

In the pictures, both Anil and Boney can be seen in white attire performing prayers for their mother solemnly on the riverbank as they pay their final respects. Earlier on Wednesday, the duo went to meet Swami Chidanand Saraswati at Rishikesh's Parmarth Niketan Ashram to perform prayers for their mother Nirmal Kapoor.

For those who don't know, Nirmal Kapoor passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 90, due to age-related illness at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

