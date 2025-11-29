Aneet Padda has her own Saiyaara moment with Ahaan Panday, calls him 'one of the best men in the world' Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recreated their iconic Saiyyara scene at a recent event in Delhi. A video of the moment won fans' hearts and surfaced online.

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made headlines after they recreated their popular scene from the film Saiyaara during a recent event in Delhi. A video of the duo recreating the iconic scene on the title track song, Saiyaara, from an award show surfaced online, receiving praise from fans.

For the unversed, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's romantic drama film, Saiyaara. It was a blockbuster hit and received widespread attention at the time of its release.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recreate famous scene from Saiyaara

In the now-viral video, Ahaan can be seen holding Aneet's wrist as she pretends to walk away, just like the famous scene in the film Saiyaara. Later, Aneet shares a gentle hug with Ahaan and fans start clapping and cheering.

For those who may not know, in the movie, while holding Aneet's wrist, Ahaan said, "Abhi kuch pal baaki hai mere paas (I still have a few moments left with me)". Take a look at the iconic scene from Saiyaara below.

Aneet Padda calls Ahaan Panday 'one of the best men in world'

During the event, Aneet Padda expressed her gratitude towards Ahaan Panday. After receiving the award, she thanked her co-star and called him "one of the best men in the world." She said, "Thank you to my co-actor and my best friend, Ahaan Panday. You guys don’t realise the number of times it’s been really difficult on set, and he has always had my back. So thank you so much. And it’s the best feeling in the world to be sharing the stage with one of the best men in the world."

Aneet Padda's work front

On the work front, actress Aneet Padda will be next seen playing a lead role in Maddock Films' upcoming movie Shakti Shalini. The horror comedy film is slated to hit the theatres on December 24, 2026.

