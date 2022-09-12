Anees Bazmee opens up about No Entry Mein Entry; here’s when he’s planning to roll the project

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANEESBAZMEE Anees Bazmee opens up about No 'Entry Mein Entry'

The talented filmmaker, Anees Bazmee finally shared some good news on the making of 'No Entry Mein Entry. The much-awaited sequel of the blockbuster film, 'No Entry' will finally hit the floors soon, confirmed the director. In an interview with Etimes, Anees shared that the movie is finally coming together and Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will continue the story from where the original movie ended. "We might just roll in January", shared the director. He further added, “If you tell a writer to weave a script keeping 10 heroines in mind, he is definitely going to be dazed.”

There have been rumours of the sequel since 2019, on asking the reason for this much delay, he shared, “We don’t just want to cash in on the popularity of the franchise by making something mediocre, but want this film to live up to its previous part. When we first spoke about making a sequel as a team, we bounced off several ideas, which we discussed and eventually rejected. Finally, in 2016, we came up with a one-line idea, which we all agreed upon. Developing a script around this one-line idea and then writing the dialogues took a lot of time. People say that one should leave their brains behind while watching such films, but to make such a film jahan log apna dimaag apne ghar chhod kar theatre mein aye aur enjoy kare, we have to work our mind a lot,"

The director also shared that he has discussed the script with Salman, Anil, and Fardeen. Salman has according to him, appreciated the script, he told the publication. Fardeen is also excited about the film. Adding to it he has also shared his desire to retrieve the old female cast as well that is Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Esha Deol Takhtani and Celina Jaitly.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANILSKAPOORSalman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to be a part of 'No Entry Mein Entry'

Anees Bazme's last directorial venture, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' was a great success at the box office. He even received appreciation from Priyadarshan, director of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. After these revelations, it will be really very difficult to keep out calm to wait for the movie to hit the big screens.

