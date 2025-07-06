Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro twin at Wimbledon in matching outfits, pics go viral Renowned Hollywood celebrities Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro attended the Wimbledon Championship in London on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Several pictures of the duo sharing adorable moments surfaced online.

Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro turned heads at Wimbledon 2025 as they made a stylish appearance in matching outfits, which instantly became the talk of the internet. On Sunday, the duo was spotted enjoying the tennis match together in matching white-coloured Ralph Lauren ensembles.

Social media users couldn't get enough of the stylish pairing, with many commenting on their "adorable" coordination and chemistry. In the now-viral pictures, Andrew can be seen in a cream-coloured shirt and matching trousers, while Monica twinned with Andrew in a sleeveless white dress with some accessories.

Work front

On the work front, the Spider-Man fame Andrew Garfield was last seen in 'We Live in Time' alongside Florence Pugh in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Ben Gregor's directorial 'The Magic Faraway Tree' co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan and Nonso Anozie in the key roles. On the other hand, American actress Monica Barbaro was last seen in the docu-drama film 'A Complete Unknown' opposite Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Bart Layton's crime thriller 'Crime 101'.

