Andaz Apna Apna to Namastey London: Re-releases to watch this weekend From comedy to cult-classic films, here's a look at re-releases that you can watch in theatres this weekend.

This weekend, movie lovers are in for a nostalgic treat as some of the iconic films return to the big screen. From comedy to cult favourites, whether you missed them the first time or want to relive the charm, these films are making a limited-time comeback you won’t want to miss. We have curated a list of movies that are re-released on silver screens that you can watch in theatres this weekend.

Andaz Apna Apna

Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, often considered a cult-comedy classic movie returns to the big screens after 31 years. This Bollywood movie stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and others. The film was initially released on November 4, 1994, and has an IMDb rating of 8.

Love Aaj Kal

Another movie which is available to watch in theatres is 'Love Aaj Kal'. Directed by Bollywood ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his unique storytelling, Love Aaj Kal can be a good option to re-watch. The romantic comedy stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and late actor Rishi Kapoor in key roles. For the unversed, the movie was first released in July 2009.

Namastey London

The romantic comedy film 'Namastey London' was well-received at the box office at the time of its release. The Bollywood film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Upen Patel in lead roles. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 71.02 crores worldwide upon its release in 2007.

Upcoming re-releases

Recently, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and announced that 2015's Piku film will be re-released in theatres. The comedy-drama film starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan will be re-released on May 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, the last week of April is also filled with new releases as several movies from different genres hit the screens on April 25, 2025. From Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero to Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's starrer Phule comes as a treat to cinema-goers.

