Anasuya Bharadwaj cyber case: FIR booked against 42 over online harassment and AI-generated content

Following a complaint filed by Tollywood actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj, police have registered an FIR against 42 people. Anasuya had earlier vowed to take serious action against online trolls and contacted the police regarding the harassment, morphed photos and AI-generated videos being circulated about her on social media.

This case has now become a sensational crime case, with the cybercrime police registering a case against 42 individuals.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's complaint

In her complaint, Anasuya clarified that not only was she being trolled, but sexual comments, threats, and obscene videos were also being widely shared on social media to damage her reputation. She stated that the morphed content, especially that created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, has jeopardised her honour and safety. She explained in her complaint that this is not just mental harassment; it is a direct attack on her livelihood and public life.

Taking the matter very seriously, the police have registered a case under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act. The case has been registered under IPC sections 75, 79, 336(4), 351, 356 and IT Act sections 66E and 67. These sections are considered among the strictest for cases involving sexual harassment, defamation and cybercrime.

