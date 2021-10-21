In Pics: Ananya Panday under scanner in drugs case? NCB raids Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Panday's residences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday reached the residences of Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Panday. After Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs related case earlier this month, seemingly another star kid has come under NCB scanner. Actress Ananya Panday's name was highlighted on social media after NCB officials reached Panday's residence this morning. However, the actress who is the daughter of Chunky Panday's has not been named by the nodal agency officially.

A large number of media persons and local residents had gathered outside the celebrities residences as the NCB officials reached there to begin the raids. Take a look at the pictures from NCB raids at SRK and Panday's houses:

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off the city coast. After the verification of documents, a token was given to him by prison officials, following which he was allowed to meet his son, who is lodged in the jail's general cell as an undertrial.

Shah Rukh Khan met his son for about 15 to 20 minutes, a prison official said, adding that there was a glass fencing between them and they spoke on the intercom. Four guards were present along with them during their conversation. The actor was allowed to meet his son, as per the prison manual, like any other family member of a prisoner and no special treatment was given to him, the official said.

Till now, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning, the official said.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

A special court on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted. Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.