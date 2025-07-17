Ananya Panday subtly admits that her Labubu is fake, says 'no one will ever notice' | Watch In the now-viral video, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday revealed that the Labubu dolls hanging on her designer bags are actually 'Lafufus' and fake. Watch the viral video here.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday casually admitted that her beloved stuffed toy, Labubu, isn't original but a fake one. For those who may not know, Labubu is a quirky and mischievous character from the 'The Monsters' series created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. These stuffed toys have become a fashion accessory and a statement of Gen Z and young celebrities.

In a casual conversation, Ananya Panday revealed that her Labubu doll is fake and it's a Lafufu. For some, they might look like an ordinary stuffed toy, but actually, these are in high demand nowadays because of their scary-cute design and celebrity endorsement. Recently, Urvashi Rautela attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2025 in London and shared pictures of herself from the event. In the pictures, four Labubu dolls were seen on her Hermes bag. But their duplicates are also available in the market.

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the courtroom drama film 'Kesari 2' alongside Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan in the lead roles, often snapped at the airport with Labubu dolls hanging on her expensive designer bags. A video of her admitting that her Labubu is fake is doing the rounds on the internet. In the now-viral video, she shared, "My friend Ridhima was trying to start a Labubu business and she ordered 100 of them, but she got the Lafufus." On being asked, "Ananya, is this fake?", the Call Me Bae actress replied, "It is! But it's on a Chanel bag, so no one will ever know."

On the work front

Talking about her upcoming films and projects, the 26-year-old actress will be next seen in Sameer Vidwans's romantic comedy drama film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. She is also a part of Vivek Soni's romantic drama film 'Chand Mera Dil', where she can be seen opposite Lakshya and Pratham Rathod in the lead roles.

