Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list this year. For the unversed, every year, Forbes magazine releases the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, which consists of 30 notable people under 30 years old in various industries, including young achievers, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders.

The list quotes Ananya as saying, "Ananya Panday made her Bollywood acting debut in 2019 in the romantic comedy "Student of the Year 2." Since then, she's appeared in 11 films, including "CTRL," a Hindi-language thriller shown on Netflix. In April, Panday was named Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador, a milestone for the luxury brand's expansion in South Asia. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she has 26 million followers on Instagram."

Ananya Panday shared this news on her Instagram handle with a caption, "Thank you @forbesasia @forbes for the #Forbes30Under30 Asia." Have a look at the post below:

Another Indian name from the film industry in the 'Entertainment and Sports' category of the 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia' list includes Ishaan Khatter. The citation of The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter reads, "Ishaan Khatter is on the verge of becoming an A-lister both in Bollywood and Hollywood. For his first film, the indie Hindi drama 'Beyond the Clouds,' Khatter won Filmfare Awards' Best Male Debut in 2019 and the India International Film Academy's Best Male Debut award. Khatter moved on to star in 'A Suitable Boy' (2020) on Netflix and last year acted alongside superstar Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple."

Talking about the work fronts of these actors, Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the lead roles. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Netflix's romantic comedy 'The Royals' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Lisa Mishra, and Mismatched fame Vihaan Samat in the lead roles.

