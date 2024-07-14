Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav ceremony: Govinda to Anu Malik, celebs arrive for auspicious event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Govinda and Anu Malik

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant kicked off in grand style on Friday in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities, to dignitaries worldwide attended the grand event. The event was attended by thousands of guests including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities. The three-day wedding event ends with the Mangal Utsav ceremony, i.e., the reception.

Singer Anu Malik and Bollywood actor Govinda arrive at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend the reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Groom's mother and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani reaches Jio World Centre.

Father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff arrive and pose at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception.

Actress Divya Khosla Kumar, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa arrive at the reception venue.

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia too arrived at the event.

Influencer couple Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with Rivaba Jadeja, Curly Tales' Kamiya Jani and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol arrive for the reception.

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu along with her husband Karan Singh Grover, Rajiv Shukla and filmmaker Subhash Ghai arrive for the event.

Parul Gulati and Ahsaas Channa arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, actress Karishma Kapoor, Australian video jockey and actress Anusha Dandekar and singer Monali Thakur arrive at Jio World Centre.