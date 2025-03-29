Anant Ambani reaches Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple ahead of his 30th birthday, video goes viral | WATCH Anant Ambani was spotted on a foot march on Dwarka. The younger son of Reliance Industry Chairman Mukesh Ambani reached Dwarkadhish temple ahead of his 30th birthday.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industry Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is often seen in a spiritual mood. In the same episode a video of Anant Ambani is going viral, in which he can be spotted in Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple. It is seen in the video that Ambani is surrounded by his security guards as he takes on the foot march in the Dwarka corridors. It is significant to note that Anant was last spotted at Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela, where he had reached to take a holy dip at Triveni Ghat.

Anant Ambani's religious avatar

Let us tell you that Anant Ambani also has a deep faith in God like his mother and father. Earlier, Anant had come with his family to take a bath in the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj. Here photos and videos of Anant Ambani with the whole family came out. Now after Prayagraj, Anant Ambani has reached another religious place. It is being told that Anant Ambani is going to Dwarka and after reaching here, he will bow down at the feet of Lord Shri Krishna. Last year, Anant Ambani's wedding was no less than a grand event. Big personalities from all over the world attended this wedding.

Will Anant Ambani do a 141 km walk?

Let us tell you that some videos of Anant Ambani are going viral. In which Anant is walking on the road with his people. In these videos, it is claimed that Anant Ambani is going on foot from Jamnagar to Dwarka. Anant Ambani will reach Dwarka after walking about 141 km and will bow down here. It is being told that Anant Ambani had made a wish regarding this. For which he has started this journey. It is also being told that this journey will end in about 12 days by travelling 15-20 km daily. However, no official information has been given by the Ambani family yet.

