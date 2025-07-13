Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: A grand celebration that embraced humanity and tradition At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, the Ambani family ensured that no one went without food for three weeks alongside the wedding celebrations. A Bhandara was organized, serving over 1,000 lunches and dinners daily through a community kitchen.

In the true spirit of "Manav seva hi Madhav seva" – service to humanity is the true service to God – the Ambani family initiated their wedding celebrations with a Samuhik Vivah (mass wedding) for 50 underprivileged couples at Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai. Over 800 guests attended this event, with all Ambani family members present to bestow blessings and gifts upon the newlyweds.

Furthermore, the Ambani family ensured that no one went without food for three weeks alongside the wedding celebrations. A Bhandara was organized, serving over 1,000 lunches and dinners daily through a community kitchen, embodying the same principle of service to humanity.

The wedding celebrations spanned several days, encompassing numerous smaller, yet deeply significant, rituals:

Mosalu: A Gujarati tradition where the groom's maternal uncle presents the bride and groom with traditional gifts known as Mameru.

Valley of Gods: Devotional dance performances led by Nita Ambani at the Jamnagar temple complex, symbolizing a mother's love and showcasing Indian spirituality through dance.

Sangeet: The music ceremony, a joyous occasion where family members performed songs and dances for the couple, with spirited performances by both Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Grah Shanti: A ritualistic pooja performed to invoke Lord Ganesha and the Nava Grah (nine planets) to remove obstacles, pacify negative planetary influences, and bring happiness and prosperity to the new couple. This was performed alongside the Puja of Randal Maa, a manifestation of Goddess Durga or Parvati.

Peethi/Haldi: A popular Indian wedding ritual, this ceremony brought families together for fun and to connect with an ancient, unbroken tradition.

Bhajans and Shiv Shakti Puja: A profound and meaningful ceremony celebrating the union and balance of divine energies, observed as a solemn and pious occasion.

The Wedding: The sacred wedding rituals were performed in the presence of the holy fire, elders, and spiritual leaders as the couple entered holy matrimony.

The Wedding Receptions: Receptions continued for three days, catering to various groups of extended friends, families, associates, and partners. Notably, one reception was dedicated to all staff from Antilia, Sea Wind, Karuna Sindhu, and other Ambani households, including housekeeping, security, secretarial, operations, and maintenance personnel.

