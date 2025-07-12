Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: A confluence of luminaries

The wedding was a remarkable gathering of religious and spiritual leaders from various Vedic Hindu traditions, making it the largest congregation of such figures at a wedding ceremony in recent memory.
Dharmagurus attending the festivities included:
- Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya, Dwarka
- Swami Avimukteshwarand Saraswati, Shankaracharya, Joshimath
- Gaurang Das Prabhu, Divisional Director, ISKCON
- Gaur Gopal Das, Monk, ISKCON
- Radhanath Swami, Member, Governing Body, ISKCON
- Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza
- Gautambhai Oza
- Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj
- Vijuben Rajani, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha
- Shri Balak Yogeshwardas Ji Maharaj, Badrinath Dham
- Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati, Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram
- Shree Namramuni Maharaj, Jain Muni, Founder-Prasadham
- Dhirendra Kumar Garg, Guru, Bageshwar Dham
- Baba Ramdev, Yoga Guru
- Swami Rambhadracharya
- Swami Kailashanand, Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara
- Avdeshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara
- Shri Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust
- Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, Vatsalya Gram
- Swami Parmatmnaad Ji, Founder, Param Shakti Peeth
- Shri Vishal Rakesh Ji Goswami, Head Priest, Shrinathji Temple
In addition to numerous Indian politicians and ministers, the celebrations were graced by political luminaries from across the world, further highlighting India's growing international appeal. These included:
- John Kerry (American politician)
- Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister, UK)
- Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK)
- Matteo Renzi (Former Prime Minister of Italy)
- Sebastian Kurz (Former Prime Minister of Austria)
- Stephen Harper (Former Prime Minister of Canada)
- Carl Bildt (Former Prime Minister of Sweden)
- Mohamed Nasheed (Former President of Maldives)
- H. E. Samia Suluhu Hassan (President, Tanzania)
A vast number of global business leaders also traveled to India for the wedding rituals, including:
- Amin Nasser (President & CEO, Aramco)
- H. E. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO, Managing Director, Mubadala
- Murray Auchincloss (CEO, bp)
- Robert Dudley (Former CEO - bp, Board Member - Aramco)
- Mark Tucker (Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc)
- Bernard Looney (Former CEO, bp)
- Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe)
- Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley)
- Igor Sechin, CEO, Rosneft
- Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics
- Dilhan Pillay (CEO, Temasek Holdings)
- Emma Walmsley (CEO, GlaxoSmithKline)
- David Constable (CEO, Fluor Corporation)
- Jim Teague (CEO, Enterprise GP)
- Gianni Infantino (IOC Member, President of FIFA)
- Juan Antonio Samaranch (Vice President, IOC)
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, WTO)
- Kim Kardashian, Media personality, Socialite
- Khloe Kardashian, Media personality, Socialite
- Dinesh Paliwal (Partner, KKR)
- Lim Chow Kiat, CEO, GIC
- Michael Klein, Managing Partner, M. Klein & Company
- Bader Mohammad Al-Saad (Director, KIA)
- Yoshihiro Hyakutome, Senior Managing Executive Officer, SMBC
- Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, Vice Chairman, ADIA
- Peter Diamandis, Executive Chairman, Singularity University
- Jay Shetty (Podcaster, Author, Coach)
- Jeff Koons (Artist)
- January Makamba (Foreign Affairs & East African Cooperation)
- James Taiclet (CEO, Lockheed Martin)
- Eric Cantor (Vice Chairman, Moelis & Company)
- Enrique Lores (President & CEO, HP Inc.)
- Borje Ekholm (President & CEO, Ericsson)
- William Lin (Executive Vice President, bp)
- Tommi Uitto, President, Nokia Mobile Networks
Also Read:
|
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: How it reflected eternal values and spiritual depth of Hindu marriage
|
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: An event that augmented India's global image