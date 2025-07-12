Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: A confluence of luminaries Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding was a remarkable gathering of religious and spiritual leaders from various Vedic Hindu traditions. In addition to numerous Indian politicians and ministers, the celebrations were graced by political luminaries from across the world.

New Delhi:

The wedding was a remarkable gathering of religious and spiritual leaders from various Vedic Hindu traditions, making it the largest congregation of such figures at a wedding ceremony in recent memory.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024.

Dharmagurus attending the festivities included:

Swami Sadananda Saraswati , Shankaracharya, Dwarka

, Shankaracharya, Dwarka Swami Avimukteshwarand Saraswati , Shankaracharya, Joshimath

, Shankaracharya, Joshimath Gaurang Das Prabhu , Divisional Director, ISKCON

, Divisional Director, ISKCON Gaur Gopal Das , Monk, ISKCON

, Monk, ISKCON Radhanath Swami , Member, Governing Body, ISKCON

, Member, Governing Body, ISKCON Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza

Gautambhai Oza

Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj

Vijuben Rajani , Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha

, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha Shri Balak Yogeshwardas Ji Maharaj , Badrinath Dham

, Badrinath Dham Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati , Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram

, Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram Shree Namramuni Maharaj , Jain Muni, Founder-Prasadham

, Jain Muni, Founder-Prasadham Dhirendra Kumar Garg , Guru, Bageshwar Dham

, Guru, Bageshwar Dham Baba Ramdev , Yoga Guru

, Yoga Guru Swami Rambhadracharya

Swami Kailashanand , Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara

, Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara Avdeshanand Giri , Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara

, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara Shri Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj , Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust

, Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji , Vatsalya Gram

, Vatsalya Gram Swami Parmatmnaad Ji , Founder, Param Shakti Peeth

, Founder, Param Shakti Peeth Shri Vishal Rakesh Ji Goswami, Head Priest, Shrinathji Temple

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024.

In addition to numerous Indian politicians and ministers, the celebrations were graced by political luminaries from across the world, further highlighting India's growing international appeal. These included:

John Kerry (American politician)

(American politician) Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister, UK)

(Former Prime Minister, UK) Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK)

(Former Prime Minister, UK) Matteo Renzi (Former Prime Minister of Italy)

(Former Prime Minister of Italy) Sebastian Kurz (Former Prime Minister of Austria)

(Former Prime Minister of Austria) Stephen Harper (Former Prime Minister of Canada)

(Former Prime Minister of Canada) Carl Bildt (Former Prime Minister of Sweden)

(Former Prime Minister of Sweden) Mohamed Nasheed (Former President of Maldives)

(Former President of Maldives) H. E. Samia Suluhu Hassan (President, Tanzania)

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024.

A vast number of global business leaders also traveled to India for the wedding rituals, including:

Amin Nasser (President & CEO, Aramco)

(President & CEO, Aramco) H. E. Khaldoon Al Mubarak , CEO, Managing Director, Mubadala

, CEO, Managing Director, Mubadala Murray Auchincloss (CEO, bp)

(CEO, bp) Robert Dudley (Former CEO - bp, Board Member - Aramco)

(Former CEO - bp, Board Member - Aramco) Mark Tucker (Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc)

(Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc) Bernard Looney (Former CEO, bp)

(Former CEO, bp) Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe)

(CEO, Adobe) Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley)

(Managing Director, Morgan Stanley) Igor Sechin , CEO, Rosneft

, CEO, Rosneft Jay Lee , Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics

, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics Dilhan Pillay (CEO, Temasek Holdings)

(CEO, Temasek Holdings) Emma Walmsley (CEO, GlaxoSmithKline)

(CEO, GlaxoSmithKline) David Constable (CEO, Fluor Corporation)

(CEO, Fluor Corporation) Jim Teague (CEO, Enterprise GP)

(CEO, Enterprise GP) Gianni Infantino (IOC Member, President of FIFA)

(IOC Member, President of FIFA) Juan Antonio Samaranch (Vice President, IOC)

(Vice President, IOC) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, WTO)

(Director-General, WTO) Kim Kardashian , Media personality, Socialite

, Media personality, Socialite Khloe Kardashian , Media personality, Socialite

, Media personality, Socialite Dinesh Paliwal (Partner, KKR)

(Partner, KKR) Lim Chow Kiat , CEO, GIC

, CEO, GIC Michael Klein , Managing Partner, M. Klein & Company

, Managing Partner, M. Klein & Company Bader Mohammad Al-Saad (Director, KIA)

(Director, KIA) Yoshihiro Hyakutome , Senior Managing Executive Officer, SMBC

, Senior Managing Executive Officer, SMBC Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi , Vice Chairman, ADIA

, Vice Chairman, ADIA Peter Diamandis , Executive Chairman, Singularity University

, Executive Chairman, Singularity University Jay Shetty (Podcaster, Author, Coach)

(Podcaster, Author, Coach) Jeff Koons (Artist)

(Artist) January Makamba (Foreign Affairs & East African Cooperation)

(Foreign Affairs & East African Cooperation) James Taiclet (CEO, Lockheed Martin)

(CEO, Lockheed Martin) Eric Cantor (Vice Chairman, Moelis & Company)

(Vice Chairman, Moelis & Company) Enrique Lores (President & CEO, HP Inc.)

(President & CEO, HP Inc.) Borje Ekholm (President & CEO, Ericsson)

(President & CEO, Ericsson) William Lin (Executive Vice President, bp)

(Executive Vice President, bp) Tommi Uitto, President, Nokia Mobile Networks

Also Read: