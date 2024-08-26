Amy Jackson ties knot with Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, shares photos from picturesque Italian wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amy Jackson ties the knot with actor Ed Westwick.

Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have formally entered into marriage, starting a new chapter in their lives. The pair thrilled their followers by releasing the first official photos from their gorgeous Italian wedding, which gave them a peek into their incredible day.

Amy Jackson looked stunning in a traditional white gown with a flowing, exquisite veil that reached the floor. The ceremony's elegant and calm atmosphere was complemented by the small bouquet of white roses she carried. Ed Westwick wore a white suit to match her elegance.

Their joint Instagram post included a pair of photos from the event, capturing both the splendid decor and their tender moments. The first image showcased the wedding venue, adorned with an abundance of white flowers, creating a dreamy and romantic setting. Ed held Amy close, their love palpable in the intimate shot. The second image presented the couple gazing directly at the camera, exuding joy and excitement. The caption read, "The journey has just begun."

Take a look at the pictures here:

The couple's engagement in January was equally charming, with Ed's surprise proposal leaving Amy overjoyed.

They also hosted an engagement dinner party in London, where Amy was seen arriving with her son Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022.

(With ANI News)

ALSO READ: Amy Jackson is now ENGAGED with Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick | See Photos