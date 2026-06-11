Ammy Virk backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 controversy: 'Not Ranveer's fault, they ignored him during flops'

New Delhi:

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk has weighed in on the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment over Don 3. The controversy started when reports claimed that the Dhurandhar actor left the project just before filming was set to start, leading the production house to demand significant compensation.

In a recent conversation with Connect Cine, Ammy Virk shared his views on the dispute and voiced support for Ranveer Singh. He also said that he found it hard to believe that Ranveer Singh was at fault.

Ammy Virk backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 controversy

Ammy Virk, who also shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's film 83, shared his views on the dispute and voiced support for Ranveer Singh. While clarifying that he was not aware of every detail surrounding the disagreement, Ammy said he found it difficult to believe that Ranveer was responsible for the situation.

He also questioned the timing of the producers' actions, saying, "I feel, when he had a few flops, then you (Excel) could have started Don 3. Then they ignored him. Now that Dhurandhar is a hit, they are asking for their money back."

The Nikka Zaildar actor further said that Ranveer should not have to pay the reported Rs 45 crore compensation sought by Excel Entertainment. He said, "They can do whatever they want. Whatever they are owed of Rs 2-4 crore, take that and move on. Who is going to give Rs 45 crore? This is not Ranveer's fault. They can file a case if they want. These kinds of cases go nowhere. They go on for 20 years."

About Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy

For the unversed, the Don 3 controversy started after Ranveer Singh's reported exit from the project before shooting was scheduled to begin. Later reports claimed that the producers who had spent money on outdoor locations had incurred other production-related expenses. After Ranveer left the project, they asked him to pay Rs 45 crore to cover the costs. He first refused, but later offered Rs 10 crore, which the producers did not accept.

Following this, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) issued a non-cooperation directive (NCD) against the actor and asked its members not to work with him. As per the official statement shared by ANI, the film body took "serious cognizance" of a complaint forwarded by the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). A few days later, the ban was lifted.

The complaint was reportedly filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on April 11, 2026. After this, FWICE held meetings with all parties involved, including Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

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