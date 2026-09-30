Amitabh Bachchan suffers knee injury after slipping and falling during shoot; here's what happened

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has begun streaming on SonyLIV. One episode drops daily. However, the latest episode started on a different note. Host Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he had injured his knee during the previous day's shoot. The veteran actor usually enters the stage with his trademark energy, but this time, he chose to remain seated during the opening monologue.

Amitabh Bachchan says he fell down during a shoot

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury,” he shared. Bachchan then explained what had happened, saying, “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

The actor pointed towards his left knee while speaking about the injury. His revelation left the audience concerned, with many gasping after hearing about his fall. Bachchan, however, clarified that the injury was not serious. He said he would stand while hosting the challengers but had “little bit of difficulty standing up” during the opening monologue. The studio audience also wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

The veteran actor added that he would stand up as and when needed, but he would remain seated during the show's start.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote about 'surviving' in one of his blog posts

During his blogpost for September 25 and 26, he wrote about 'surviving'. An excerpt from his note reads: "AND .. you wonder where this shall all lead to .. the generation next and the mind that thinks on 'what are we leaving behind for the next generation '.. it is not a worry .. it is not a concern .. IT is but a wonder of the miracles of what is in store for them and how they shall in its surrounding life experience and more importantly .. SURVIVE."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee and is currently in post-production.

The actor will also return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. He will share the screen with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

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