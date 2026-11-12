Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, Mayor's office among locations targeted in fresh bomb threat email to Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police Control Room has once again received a threatening email warning of bomb attacks at several prominent locations across the city. The email reportedly named the Mumbai Mayor's Office, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the airport as potential targets.

New bomb threat at Amitabh Bachchan's house

Following the threat, Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to verify the claims and ascertain the source of the email. Police teams are looking into the matter, while security checks are being carried out at the locations mentioned in the threat.

According to the information available so far, no suspicious objects have been recovered. The police are continuing their investigation to establish the credibility of the threat and identify those responsible for sending the email.

This is another threat received by the Mumbai Police Control Room, prompting fresh security concerns across the city. Further details are awaited.

Last week, Mumbai Police stepped up security and launched an investigation after receiving another threat email that mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa. The email also named other locations in Mumbai, prompting the police to alert the concerned security agencies. Officials are now trying to trace the sender and establish the seriousness of the threat.

Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow was specifically mentioned in the email. However, the police have not shared further details about the threat so far. The investigation is currently underway.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa named in another threat email

The latest development comes weeks after Mumbai Police received another threat email allegedly targeting Bachchan's residence. The email was reportedly sent to a school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area in October. Police had launched an investigation following the complaint.

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update

Meanwhile, the veteran actor recently spoke about his health through his personal blog. Bachchan said he needed more rest as he continued his recovery. He had earlier mentioned that doctors had advised him to take a break from his regular online activities.

Sharing his thoughts on Tumblr, the actor wrote, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role.

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