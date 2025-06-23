Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic 'Sholay' to premiere at Bologna film festival with 4K restoration The 1975 cult-classic film 'Sholay' starring veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and others is going to be premiered at the Bologna film festival in Italy with 4K restoration, commemorating the film’s 50th anniversary. See the post here.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's starrer 'Sholay' is all set to premiere at the Bologna Film Festival on Friday, June 27, 2025. It is significant to note that the 1975 cult classic film 'Sholay' will be premiered with a 4K restoration at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna at 9:45 pm. This world premiere screening will be held on the large open-air screen at Piazza Maggiore in Italy's Bologna.

The Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films have jointly announced the world premiere of the restored uncut version of the action drama film, commemorating the film's 50th anniversary on the official Instagram handle on Monday, June 23, 2025. The caption of the post reads, "Sholay' like you’ve never seen before!! Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films are proud to announce the world premiere of the restored uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 landmark film, ‘Sholay’! Commemorating the film’s 50th anniversary, the screening will take place at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna on June 27, 2025, at 9:45 pm, on a gigantic open-air screen in the magnificent medieval Piazza Maggiore, providing a magnificent backdrop for this beloved classic."

The caption further reads, "Audiences will have the unique opportunity to see the original ending and previously deleted scenes that were not part of the widely distributed theatrical cut, offering a fresh perspective on a cinematic masterpiece. Restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Sippy Films. Funding provided by Sippy Films. FHF would like to thank Shehzad Sippy for taking the initiative to restore one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema."

For those who don't know, the action drama film 'Sholay' was initially released in theatres on August 15, 1975. The film is directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The film was produced by GP Sippy, Sascha Sippy, and Shaan Uttamsingh under the banners of NH Studioz and Sippy Films.

Besides Bollywood's Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, and veteran actor Dharmendra, the film features Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Satyendra Kapoor, Govardhan Asrani, Mac Mohan and Alankar Joshi in the lead roles.

