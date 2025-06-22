Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek's film trailer, remembers his father, responds to trolls; all in style Amitabh Bachchan was seen very active on X yesterday. The senior actor not only praised his son Abhishek Bachchan's film trailer also also responded to those who tried to troll him.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often keeps posting about his son Abhishek Bachchan on social media and keeps encouraging him. In this episode, he has recently made a beautiful post, where he praised Abhishek Bachchan not only because he is his son but also for earning respect with each of his works.

Amitabh Bachchan's post

Amitabh Bachchan started with the line of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and wrote 'My sons will not be my successors by being sons, the ones who will be my successors will be my sons. Big B wrote for Abhishek Bachchan, 'He did difficult roles in films. He dared to act and made a name.'

Big B hits back at trolls

While several X users praised Amitabh Bachchan's post, some tried to troll the father-son duo for no good reason. A user wrote, 'Is liye woh free hai and aap Movies kar rahe hain..'. Big B didn't take long before showing the mirror to the user and wrote, 'vo busy hain ... free toh aap hain'. Another user wrote, 'Succession is not merely hereditary, it is earned through merit and responsibility.

Only those who follow values ​​and traditions are true successors. Behaviour, duty and emotional attachment are more important than relationships. The successor will be the one who holds the torch of ideas.' Reply to this comment under his post, senior Bachchan wrote, 'Abhishek is holding the torch'.

Amitabh praised Kaalidhar Laapata's trailer

Amitabh Bachchan showed support for Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Laapata' on the social media platform X. The trailer of this film was released on June 21. 'My prayers are with Abhishek. It is great that you choose different types of roles in different types of films and succeed. Love and blessings to you,' read his caption.

About Kaalidhar Laapata

Let us tell you that the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Laapata' was released on Saturday. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan has played the character of a person who has lost his memory. The film is based on the story of a missing person named Kaalidhar. While his search is on, he finds a younger friend. The story of the film revolves around this unusual friendship. The film, directed by Madhumita, will be released on Zee5 on July 4.

Also Read: Kaalidhar Laapata trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan's film based on unusual friendship seems heartwarming | Watch