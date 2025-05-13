Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Indian soldiers with father's poem for Operation Sindoor | See Post Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a post and paid a tribute to Indian soldiers for Operation Sindoor. He shared a heartfelt poem written by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his X handle

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday honoured the bravery of Indian soldiers with a heartfelt poem on social media. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Operation Sindoor on May 12, 2025. Baghban actor expressed his deep respect and admiration for the armed forces by sharing a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the post, he shared an image of his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem. The caption of the post reads, "T 5377(i) - Jai Hind जय हिन्द की सेना."

The actor followed this with a note and wrote, "and the words of Poojya Babuji resound..loud and clear..and in reverberation..from every element of the Country..from every corner". The excerpt of the poem reads, "Oh! The angered and dedicated Jawans of the Country .. clench your teeth .. stand up and move forward .. upward and beyond .. without giving any voice .. if you have to speak .. may the sound be heard of your slaps registered on the face of the enemy!!"

He further added, "In peace there's nothing so becomes a man As modest stillness and humility: But when the blast of war blows in our ears, Then imitate the action of the tiger; Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood, Disguise fair nature with hard-favour'd rage; Then lend the eye a terrible aspect; Let it pry through the portage of the head Like the Brahmos and the आकाश तीर; let the brow o'erwhelm it As fearfully as doth a galled rock O'erhang and jutty his confounded base, Swill'd with the wild and wasteful ocean. Now set the teeth and stretch the nostril wide, Hold hard the breath and bend up every spirit To his full height."

Piku actor concluded his tweet with a note, "Bharat mata ki jai. Vande Mataram," along with a tricolor Indian national flag.

