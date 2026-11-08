Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside Jalsa without bulletproof enclosure on Diwali, Abhishek accompanies him

Amitabh Bachchan continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on Diwali, November 8. He appeared before his fans without bulletproof glass, unlike last time, and was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan steps out without bulletproof enclosure

Big B, as he is fondly called, stepped out at 5:30 pm on Sunday and greeted the large crowd gathered outside his home. This time, however, he made his appearance without the bulletproof enclosure that had been seen during his previous interaction with fans.

His son Abhishek Bachchan also accompanied him. Mumbai Police had made security arrangements outside the Juhu residence as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor and receive his Diwali wishes.

Amitabh's latest appearance comes amid concerns over his security and reports about his health. During his previous Sunday meeting, the actor had greeted fans from inside a bulletproof enclosure. The arrangement sparked several discussions on social media, with many reports highlighting the additional security measures outside Jalsa.

This week, the actor stepped out without the protective frame and continued his tradition of meeting fans in person. Despite the recent developments, a large number of people gathered outside his residence to see him.

Security concerns around Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

A threatening email linked to a security threat at Jalsa was also received by Mumbai Police this week. The development came after the earlier security arrangements during Amitabh's Sunday appearance had drawn attention.

Despite these concerns, the actor made time for his fans on the festive occasion. He greeted them and extended his Diwali wishes, keeping his long-standing Sunday tradition alive.

Amitabh Bachchan met fans with bulletproof glass last Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan's weekly Sunday Darshan on November 1 came with additional security measures as the veteran actor greeted fans from inside a transparent protective enclosure outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa.

The actor stepped out of his Juhu residence to meet the large crowd gathered outside. However, instead of greeting fans in the open, he waved at them from behind the bulletproof-looking glass structure, reportedly installed as an extra safety measure.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also present during the weekly interaction. While Amitabh acknowledged the fans, Abhishek stood behind him and kept an eye on the gathering.

(Image Source : IANS)A still from Amitabh Bachchan's November 1 Sunday meet with fans

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.

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