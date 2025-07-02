Amitabh Bachchan lauds 'Tanvi The Great' trailer, says 'All the best Anupam..my prayers and wishes' | See Post Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the official trailer of Anupam Kher's upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great' and extended his wishes to him. Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran actor wrote, "All the best Anupam..my prayers and wishes". Check the posts here.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to his official Instagram handle to praise the official trailer of Anupam Kher's film 'Tanvi The Great'. For those who don't know, this film marks the directorial debut of veteran actor Anupam Kher. Besides Anupam, the film features debutante Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Nassar, Karan Tacker and Joanna Ashka in the lead roles.

Directed and produced by Kher, the film is set to hit the silver screens worldwide on July 18, 2025. The film revolves around the story of Tanvi Raina (played by Shubhangi Dutt), who is an autistic girl and dreams of joining the Indian Army.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared two posts, one of the post includes the trailer of the film 'Tanvi The Great'. However, in another post, he uploaded the poster of Anupam Kher-Boman Irani's starrer and wrote, "All the best Anupam..my prayers and wishes," along with folded hands and a red-heart emoji.

Check the Instagram posts below:

Bollywood celebs react to 'Tanvi The Great' trailer

Earlier this week, Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, also took to their respective social media handles to shower praise for the film and urged the viewers to watch this film. In the X post, SRK wrote, "To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances… whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!!"

While Anil Kapoor wrote, "Some stories stay with you long after the screen fades to black…#TanviTheGreat is one of them. Watch the trailer now – it’s powerful, heartfelt, and deeply inspiring, all my prayers and luck for the success of this labour of love from @anupampkher Releasing in cinemas on July 18th. Don’t miss it."

Also Read: Heads of State X review: Know what netizens have to say about Priyanka Chopra-John Cena's action thriller