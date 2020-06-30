Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABHBACHCHAN, TARANADARSH Amitabh's Jhund, Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo and Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani to release on Netflix

Upcoming Bollywood films Ludo, Jhund and Indoo Ki Jawaani are all set to bypass the traditional theatrical release to directly release on the OTT platform due to coronavirus pandemic. These three films are being produced by T-series. Owner Bhushan Kumar has collaborated with Netflix for the release of the Anurag Basu directorial and Abhishek Bachchan starrer film Ludo, Nagraj Manjule's Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Jhund and Abir Sengupta's Kiara Advani starrer film Indoo Ki Jawaani.

In the coming days, it is possible that two more films of the T-series, which will include Sanjay Gupta's John Ibrahim and Emraan Hashmi film 'Mumbai Saga' and Parineeti Chopra's Sania Nehwal biopic, get an OTT release. Both these films are in production level currently.

Abir Sengupta directorial Indoo Ki Jawaani was supposed to hit the theaters on 5 June before the pandemic. The film also stars Student Of The Year fame Aditya Seal. On the other hand, Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Ludo was supposed to release on 24th April. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

#Update: #IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Ov9JzwLlWM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is scheduled for 20 September release but will directly premiere on Netflix. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, it will mark his Bollywood debut.

