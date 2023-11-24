Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, to daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prateeksha was the first bungalow of Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan, Hindi cinema's legendary actor, has gifted his Juhu bungalow named Prateeksha to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The property is located on two plots of sizes 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m in Mumbai's Juhu area. As per a report by Moneycontrol.com, a gift deed for the property was executed on November 8 and a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction. Prateeksha is veteran actor's first bungalow in the city, where he had lived with his parents, mother Teji, and father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Other properties of Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier in July, the 81-year-old actor purchased four units of flats reportedly priced at Rs 7.18 crore each, located on the 21st floor in a commercial complex in Mumbai's Andheri area. The stamp duty for these four units was Rs 43.10 crore.

A few years ago, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a property in Mumbai for Rs 31 crore in Atlantis, which has an area of 5,184 sq ft.

Apart from these, Big B presently lives in Jalsa, which is also an iconic tourist spot for his fans.

Amitabh on work front

The 81-year-old actor was last seen in Tiger Shroff's film titled Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. He has several other projects in the pipeline including big-budget flick Kalki 2898. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rajinikanth's 170th film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

The film will also mark his debut in the Tamil cinema. He will also lend his voice to a song in the Kannada film titled Butterfly.



The legendary actor is also currently busy with his popular television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

