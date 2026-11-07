Amitabh Bachchan gets permanent protection for personality rights, Delhi HC bars unauthorised commercial use

The Delhi High Court has passed a final order in favour of Amitabh Bachchan, granting him protection against the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, voice and likeness. The court has restrained several entities and unidentified persons from using any aspect of the actor's identity for commercial purposes without his permission, as per ANI.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the decree in Bachchan's suit over the alleged misuse of his personality rights. The case had been pending since November 2022, when the court first granted an ex parte ad interim injunction to protect the actor.

Inside the proceedings

The High Court observed that the right to control the commercial use of one's identity falls under the “right to publicity”. It also found that Bachchan's name and photographs had been used without his consent in ways that falsely suggested he endorsed certain products and services.

The suit was filed after the actor's identity was allegedly used across several platforms and products. These included a mobile application called “Amitabh Bachchan Video Call”, messages advertising a purported “Kaun Banega Crorepati” lottery, a general knowledge quiz book carrying his photograph, T-shirts, posters and domain names using his name.

The court noted that these instances involved the unauthorised use of Bachchan's “very name and photographs”. It held that the essential requirements for protecting publicity rights, including an enforceable right in a person's identity and the ability to identify the celebrity, were met in this case.

Court extends protection to unidentified persons

In a significant part of its order, the Delhi High Court also extended the decree to unidentified defendants, commonly referred to as John Does. The court took note of the continuing misuse of Bachchan's persona by anonymous individuals through websites, applications, posters and messaging platforms.

It observed that those responsible for such activities could not always be traced to specific individuals. The court, therefore, held that the protection granted to Bachchan would also apply to unidentified infringers. The actor has also been given the liberty to initiate fresh proceedings if any new instance of unauthorised use comes to light.

Four defendants, Rajat Nagi, Manoj Publications, Tamatina and Mahesh Patel, settled the matter with Bachchan. They acknowledged his publicity and privacy rights and agreed not to use his name, image, voice, likeness or any other aspect of his persona without his express permission.

As part of the settlement, one defendant agreed to remove the “Amitabh Bachchan Video Call” application. Another discontinued the publication of a general knowledge quiz book featuring the actor's photograph. A third stopped selling posters carrying his name, image and likeness. The registrant of the domain name amitabhbachchan.in also stated that the domain had been deleted.

The court found the settlement to be lawful and voluntary. It accordingly decreed the suit against these defendants in accordance with the compromise.

Court says case did not require a trial

The remaining defendants did not appear before the court or file written statements despite being served. Their right to file written statements had already been closed.

The court clarified that a judgment under Order VIII Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code should not be passed automatically just because a defendant fails to file a defence. However, it found that the present case did not involve any disputed questions of fact that required a trial.

It observed that asking Bachchan to lead ex-parte evidence would only repeat the allegations already made in his plaint. The court, therefore, considered the matter suitable for a summary judgment.

The suit was consequently decreed against the remaining defendants as well. The court also held that the ex-parte ad-interim injunction granted in November 2022 would now stand merged with the final decree.

(With inputs from ANI)

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