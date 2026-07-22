Amitabh Bachchan clarifies 'surgery' and 'ICU' post after fans express concern: 'Life has an endless…'

New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his health after his recent blog post left fans worried. The actor had mentioned about "hospital", "surgery" and "ICU", leaving his fans alarmed and tense. A day after the blog post blew up, the veteran actor clarified that he has not undergone any surgery and said his words were taken out of context.

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies his 'hospital' and 'ICU' post

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan explained that he was speaking in general about the emotional and physical struggles people face after surgery and hospitalisation. He was also drawing a comparison with a champion dealing with defeat after giving their best.

Amitabh Bachchan clarified that his previous blog had been misunderstood and stressed that he was not referring to his own health. He explained that he was using the example of a patient recovering after surgery to draw a parallel with how even the greatest champions struggle after facing defeat. "I am fine .. misunderstood post .. I was giving an example .. That the period after a surgery or ICU incident the most difficult time is when you come home .. and have to deal with your damaged condition .. People have assumed its reference to me .. ... assumed incorrectly .. every Champion must know that in time there shall be another Champion !!"

Elaborating on the comparison, the veteran actor wrote that recovery, whether physical or emotional, is never easy. He said the body changes after treatment but gradually adapts, just as champions find the strength to rise again after setbacks. "The body is remarkable , it adjusts , it works , but perhaps not as before .. the Champion lost has similar feelings to contend with .. BUT .. the tough fight it out .. the body when worked upon can bring results , perhaps not like before, but results it brings .. the Champion can get up from his fallen state , fight back to being Champion again." He concluded his blog post with the line: "Life has an endless data of lessons to be learnt."

What did Amitabh Bachchan write in his blog that worried fans?

The confusion began after Big B, as he is fondly called, shared a cryptic blog post a day after the FIFA World Cup final, where Spain defeated Argentina to lift the trophy. In the post, he spoke about surgery, ICU care and the difficult phase of recovery after returning home. Since he did not mention football or explain the context, many readers believed he was talking about his own health.

“In hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life,” he had written.

He had also reflected on the mental battle that follows such setbacks, adding, “Some brave it, some succumb, they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions, they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory, a choice each makes individually, nothing wrong by either. Be well, be happy (sic).”

With his latest clarification, Amitabh has put all health-related rumours to rest and assured fans that he is doing well.

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