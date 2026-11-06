Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa receives bomb threat email in Mumbai, security agencies on alert

Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, was among several locations threatened with a bomb attack after the Bombay High Court received a threatening email. The email also named the Bombay High Court, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Worli Racecourse.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow receives bomb threat

Mumbai Police has taken the threat seriously and alerted the relevant security agencies. Following the email, the police have begun investigating the matter and are working to identify the person who sent it.

The threatening email specifically mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, along with the other locations in Mumbai. Further details about the threat have not been provided so far. The matter is currently under investigation by Mumbai Police.

Amitabh Bachchan was behind bulletproof glass during Sunday meet with fans

Last Sunday, on November 1, Amitabh Bachchan continued his traditional Sunday Darshan outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, but his latest appearance came with an additional security arrangement. The veteran actor greeted fans from inside a transparent protective enclosure, reportedly installed as an extra safety measure.

Bachchan stepped out of his Juhu bungalow to acknowledge the large crowd waiting outside. He waved at fans from inside the bulletproof-looking shell and greeted them in his trademark style. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, also accompanied him during the weekly interaction. While Amitabh acknowledged the crowd, Abhishek remained behind him and kept an eye on the gathering.

Several photos from the Sunday Darshan showed the actor standing inside the transparent enclosure with his hand raised as fans tried to catch a glimpse of him. Security personnel were also present at the venue.

(Image Source : IANS)Amitabh Bachchan's last Sundat darshan

The additional arrangement comes after a bomb threat email allegedly targeting Amitabh Bachchan's residence was reported to Mumbai Police in October. The threatening email was reportedly sent to a school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. Police subsequently launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an update about his health through his personal blog. The actor said he needed more rest as he continued his recovery. He had earlier mentioned that doctors had advised him to take a break from his regular online activities.

Sharing his thoughts on Tumblr, Bachchan wrote, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Also read:

Amitabh Bachchan recalls childhood Diwali memories on KBC as Ranbir, Sai, Ravie promote Ramayana