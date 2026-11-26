Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently met the team of Ramayana: Part 1 and congratulated them on the film's success. The interaction turned into a special moment for the makers, who were impressed by the minister's detailed understanding of the epic and its cultural significance.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra along with Rocking Star Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in key roles. It has received a strong response in India and overseas, with audiences praising its visual scale, emotional storytelling and music composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Ramayana: Part 1 receives appreciation from Amit Shah

The meeting with Amit Shah was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and co-producer Niraj Sanghai. Amit Shah congratulated the team for bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on such an ambitious scale.

What stood out for the filmmakers was Shah's knowledge of the Ramayana. His understanding of the epic, its history and its cultural relevance left the team pleasantly surprised. His appreciation of the subject as well as the effort behind the film made the interaction particularly memorable.

The meeting also highlighted the film's growing reach beyond Indian cinema audiences. Since its release, Ramayana: Part 1 has drawn viewers across domestic and international markets. Its scale and presentation of India's cultural heritage have made it a significant project for the makers.

For Namit Malhotra, the interaction with the Union Home Minister was another important moment in the film's journey. The project has taken years of planning, commitment and collaboration to reach the big screen.

Ramayana: Part 1 heads towards Rs 2,000 crore worldwide

Ramayana has continued its impressive box office run and is now moving towards the Rs 2,000 crore worldwide milestone.

Ramayana witnessed a significant decline in its daily box office earnings on Wednesday. On Day 21, November 25, the film collected Rs 9.60 crore net in India, registering a 45.1 per cent drop from its Day 20 earnings of Rs 17.50 crore. It recorded an occupancy of 12.7 per cent across 15,700 shows.

After completing 21 days in cinemas, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 982.55 crore. Its India gross earnings have reached Rs 1,173.60 crore. Meanwhile, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,755.60 crore.

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