Amit Sadh raises concern over Delhi's air pollution, asks citizens to reflect on their daily habits

Kai Po Che actor Amit Sadh is set to host the business reality show Shubh Laabh. At the show's recent trailer launch, the actor also spoke about Delhi's deteriorating air quality. He stressed that everyone needs to take a closer look at their own mindset and everyday habits instead of putting the entire responsibility on the authorities.

Delhi's air quality has become a major cause for concern, with the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently remaining in the 'very poor' category. While many have been demanding action from the government and administration to tackle pollution, Amit Sadh has highlighted the role that individuals play in contributing to the problem.

The actor believes that simply holding the administration responsible will not change the situation. According to him, every citizen needs to recognise their own responsibility. From littering on the streets to neglecting vehicle maintenance, even seemingly small habits can contribute to pollution. Amit has urged people to examine their own behaviour before questioning others.

What did Amit Sadh say about Delhi's pollution?

Amit Sadh was in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam for the trailer launch of the business reality show Shubh Laabh. While speaking to the media, he addressed the rising AQI and pollution levels in the capital. The Breathe: Into the Shadows actor pointed out that while the administration has its responsibilities, citizens also need to bring about changes at an individual level.

Amit said, "Everyone can see the current situation. We always look to the administration, and they do their part. But I believe it is time for all of us to seriously reflect on our own thinking and habits. Each individual should ask themselves what they are actually doing."

He further added, "Don't we create a mess by spitting paan (betel quid) on streets and walls? Should we be throwing wrappers and trash out of moving vehicles? We carelessly toss even the smallest items, like candy wrappers, onto the road. Plastic harms the environment and detracts from the beauty of our country and its structures. Do we even get our vehicles serviced on time? What, after all, are we actually doing?"

Amit Sadh says he asks himself this question every morning

The actor also spoke about the need to take personal responsibility before pointing fingers at others. He said, "Before questioning anyone else in the world, we should ask ourselves what we are doing. Every morning, I ask myself: what will I do for my country today? What will I do for my family? And how will I interact with the strangers I might encounter today?"

He further said that this was an important time for people to reflect on the changes they could bring about in their own lives. According to Amit, everyone has the ability to contribute towards making things better, but the effort needs to begin at an individual level.

Amit Sadh to host Shubh Laabh

On the work front, Amit Sadh will soon be seen hosting the business reality show Shubh Laabh, Chapter 1: Kal Ke Crorepati. The show's trailer was unveiled on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The programme will stream on JioHotstar, although its release date has not yet been announced.

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