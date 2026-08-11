Amid Don 3 controversy, Farhan Akhtar says actors walking out of films has become a 'pattern nowadays'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor, director and producer Farhan Akhtar has spoken about an instance when Saif Ali Khan was close to leaving Dil Chahta Hai due to a scheduling conflict, saying last-minute exits appear to have become a recurring pattern.

His remarks come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3, although Farhan did not name the actor or the film.

Farhan Akhtar recalls Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai exit

Farhan, who directed Dil Chahta Hai, recalled how a change in Saif Ali Khan's shooting schedule for another film once put the actor in a difficult position. Saif was eventually considering leaving the film, a prospect that left Farhan deeply upset.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan said the situation arose roughly a month before Dil Chahta Hai was scheduled to begin filming. He recalled that the team tried to convince Saif to stay, as he could not imagine another actor playing the role.

Farhan then made a light-hearted reference to the timing of such situations, saying that actors stepping away close to a film's shoot has become a 'pattern nowadays'.

Farhan's remark comes amid Don 3 controversy

Although Farhan did not mention Ranveer Singh, his comments have prompted speculation because of the recent developments around Don 3. Ranveer was earlier attached to play the lead in the third instalment of the franchise but reportedly exited the project weeks before filming was due to begin.

The actor's departure subsequently led to a dispute between him and the makers, with the matter also reaching industry bodies.

What happened between Ranveer Singh and Don 3 makers?

Following Ranveer's reported exit, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced a non-cooperation move against the actor over his decision to leave the project. The directive was later withdrawn.

Reports have also suggested that the makers and Ranveer remain involved in a financial dispute over losses allegedly caused by the film's delayed production. The status of Don 3 remains unclear.

Farhan Akhtar and Don 3

Farhan is closely associated with the Don franchise. He directed Don in 2006 and Don 2 in 2011, with Shah Rukh Khan playing the titular character in both films. Don 3 was subsequently announced with Ranveer Singh as the new Don.

While Farhan's latest comments have fuelled discussion around Ranveer's exit, he has not publicly stated that his remarks were about Don 3.

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