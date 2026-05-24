Amid Dipika Kakar's health battle, Shoaib Ibrahim's father suffers second brain stroke

New Delhi:

Deepika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, a well-known couple in the TV industry, have been beset by difficulties for some time now. Initially, reports emerged that Deepika was battling cancer. The actress is still undergoing treatment, and amidst this, another calamity has struck their family. Deepika Kakkar's father-in-law suffered another brain stroke on the morning of May 23, leading to his hospitalisation. Shoaib Ibrahim himself shared this news on his Instagram, informing his followers that his father had been admitted to the hospital again following a second stroke.

Along with this update, Shoaib requested his fans to pray for his father's speedy recovery.

Shoaib Ibrahim's father suffers brain stroke

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a health update regarding his father via his Instagram Stories. In the same post, the actor also revealed that the next 24 hours are critical for his father. In his post, the actor wrote, 'Papa needs all your prayers and blessings. Papa suffered another stroke this morning and has been admitted to the ICU. Please, please pray for him. The next 24 hours are extremely crucial for him.'

Prior to this, Shoaib's father had also suffered a brain stroke in 2021, meaning he is now battling this condition for the second time. Shoaib has consistently provided updates regarding his father's health through his vlogs as well. Shoaib's parents live with him. Furthermore, the actor has also hired a caretaker specifically to look after his father. Shoaib often speaks about the importance of maintaining a positive outlook regarding his father's health. Following a brain stroke in 2021, caused by a blood clot forming in the brain, Shoaib's father suffered partial paralysis on the left side of his body.

Deepika Kakar's health update

The Ibrahim family is currently grappling with not just one, but several challenges. In 2025, Deepika Kakar underwent surgery to remove a tumor; since then, her health has remained unstable. She also recently underwent surgery to remove a cyst. In 2025, Deepika revealed on social media that she was battling Stage 2 liver cancer. Subsequently, in June 2025, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor, after which Shoaib announced that Deepika was tumor-free. It is worth noting that Deepika and Shoaib tied the knot in 2018, and their son was born in 2023.

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