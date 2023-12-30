American singer Paula Abdul accused American Idol producer of sexual assault: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM American singer Paula Abdul

American singer Paula Abdul has reportedly sued American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault. According to the reports, in the lawsuit filed by Abdul, she has claimed that the duo had worked on American Idol and during the duration, he has reportedly tried to abuse his position and misbehaved with her. Nigel Lythgoe was an executive producer of the signing talent show and co-judge on the dancing programme. Paula Abdul has also claimed that despite several times saying no and pushing him away, he forcefully tried to push his power on her.

Paula Abdul's lawsuit has reportedly been filed under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which came into effect a year ago and temporarily lifts the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases.

For the unversed, Paula Abdul is an allrounder including being a dancer, choreographer, actress and television personality. She made her debut in the studio album Forever Your Girl it turned out to be one of the most successful debut albums at that time, and also sold around 7 million copies in the United States.

She has also appeared in many reality shows including The X Factor, Live to Dance, So You Think You Can Dance and The Masked Dancer. She has also choreographed for various films including American Beauty, Coming to America, Action Jackson and The Doors among others.

