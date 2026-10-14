American singer Mary Millben alleges US donors are funding CJP to target PM Modi, urges Indians to 'rise up'

Mary Millben, an American singer, has urged young Indians to peacefully protest against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). She alleged that the outfit receives funding from US-based donors opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Millben made the remarks on Wednesday as opposition parties and CJP supporters protested in New Delhi. They demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Mary Millben urges young Indians to protest against CJP

The 41-year-old singer claimed that CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and his party were receiving financial support from donors in the US who oppose Modi and his leadership. "This is not the time to be silent," Millben said, urging young Indians to stand up against what she described as disruptive forces.

In her post, she also defended PM Modi and his political leadership. "Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country," the post read.

Millben further alleged that some US donors follow a pattern of targeting conservative leaders across the world. She claimed they identify people educated in the US, radicalise them and fund political movements in their home countries. "And these select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them has been successful but has impacted the development and governance of the country," she said.

The singer also called for a counter-movement to protect democracy and freedom. She urged Indians to organise and peacefully oppose what she called the "disruptive spirit" of the CJP. "It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party. Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!," she concluded her note.

Who is Mary Millben?

Mary Millben is an American singer and actress who has gained popularity in India for her renditions of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and the devotional song Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

In 2023, she performed India's national anthem at an event in the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

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